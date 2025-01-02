Former president Edgar Lungu has expressed concern about the rising numbers of deaths, looting and wanton destruction of property and businesses in Mozambique as a result of a disputed presidential election. A wave of violence has spread across Mozambique following the validation of the ruling party’s victory in October’s disputed election, resulting in deaths and looting of property. Lungu has urged Zimbabwean President and SADC Chairperson, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to urgently intervene before the conflict escalates further. In a Facebook post, Tuesday, Lungu lamented that Mozambique seemed to be abandoned by regional and international state actors. “It is with a heavy heart that I register my deep concern on the rising numbers of deaths, looting and wanton destruction of property and...



