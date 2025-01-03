STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says Education Minister Douglas Syakalima’s “monkey” statement is a non-issue, wondering why some PF members are upset when the minister did not name anyone. He adds that people often use words like monkeys, rats and cows without anyone “getting feelings”. On Tuesday, Syakalima charged that “what these monkeys did to Zambia is no joke, they stole the whole country”, in apparent reference to the Patriotic Front. Reacting to this, PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba called on President Hakainde Hichilema to fire Syakalima, describing the statement as hate speech. When asked in an interview, Thursday, if Syakalima’s use of the word “monkeys” warranted President Hichilema’s attention, Hamasaka said there was no...



