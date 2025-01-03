Socialist party running mate Dr Cosmas Musumali during the filing in of Presidential nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Socialist party running mate Dr Cosmas Musumali during the filing in of Presidential nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SOCIALIST Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says there cannot be a meaningful fight against corruption when the President is corrupt. He has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema, his cabinet and associates are all corrupt. Meanwhile, Dr Musumali says UPND will outsmart the PF in perpetrating violence, corruption and intimidating opposition political parties ahead of the 2026 general elections. In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Musumali said Zambia’s democratic space was shrinking because of poor economic performance. “The crisis that this country is dealing with is about the poor performance of the economy and as the economy is performing poorly the democratic space is shrinking. Going forward in 2025 we expect more of it to happen, we do not see the...