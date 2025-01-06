ANTONIO Mwanza says he is the best person to provide a platform for youths because he has no trace of corruption. The former PF and SP member, who recently announced plans to launch the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), says once elected Zambia’s president, he will change the structural ownership and control of the mining sector by ensuring that not less than 51 per cent of ownership is given to the Zambian people. And Mwanza says time for Northern Rhodesian politicians to continue presiding over the affairs of this country has to come to an end. Speaking when he featured on “Let The People Talk”, on Phoenix FM, Friday, Mwanza said his party would look at the contracts signed by previous...



