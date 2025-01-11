THE Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) is urging the Electoral Commission of Zambia to ensure that all ministers involved in the Pambashe and Petauke by-elections campaigns take unpaid leave. CCMG has further urged the Secretary to the Cabinet to provide proof that the said ministers have taken unpaid leave. In a statement, Friday, CCMG said it would observe the pre-election environment and monitor the election day processes to help ensure transparent and credible elections in Petauke and Pambashe. “CCMG will observe the pre-election environment and monitor the Election Day processes to help ensure transparent and credible elections. In the upcoming Petauke and Pambashe Parliamentary By-Elections scheduled for 6 February, CCMG will apply its Process and Results verification for Transparency (PRVT)...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here