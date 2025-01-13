FORMER Northern Province minister Bwalya Chungu says Edgar Lungu should not be forced to retire but be given the right to make his own decision. Chungu says there’s nothing wrong with Lungu’s decision to remain in active politics following the Constitutional Court’s judgement which declared him ineligible to contest future presidential elections. Speaking when he featured on Prime Television’s Matters Arising, Saturday, Chungu said it was a democratic right for people to call for Lungu’s retirement but they could not force him to retire. “You know, the beauty of democracy and the beauty of constitutional democracy is that each one of us has the right to hold his own opinion. Each one of us can be able to give divergent...



