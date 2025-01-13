UNZA political historian Professor Bizeck Phiri says UPND stands strong to retain government in 2026 because the opposition is weak. Meanwhile, Phiri says opposition political parties should identify a leader they will all support ahead of the 2026 general election. Speaking in an interview, Friday, Phiri said government should begin to address the challenges that citizens were facing such as the cost of living, stating that if not addressed Zambians would continue to suffer. “My advice to the UPND is that, yes, they have a weak political opposition, and they stand strong to cross and form government in 2026. But one of the things they need to look at is that they need to do self-introspection as a political party....



