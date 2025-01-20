UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi has urged former ACC board member Dr O’brien Kaaba to report current corruption if he has evidence. And Milupi says there’s no better person to head the ACC Board than a retired Judge of the Supreme Court. On Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema appointed a new ACC Board composed of Judge Evans Hamaundu as Board Chairperson, Kaumba Mwondela as Vice-Chairperson, Engwase Mwale, Jack Kalala and Nalucha Ziba as Board Commissioners. The President also appointed Daphne Chabu as Director General of the Commission. Commenting on the development, Dr Kaaba said the new board’s real test would be fighting current corruption, noting that past government officials were a lame duck because they no longer wielded power. He also...



