GOVERNMENT has expressed concern over the continued use of tribal remarks in the ongoing Petauke parliamentary by-election campaigns, allegedly perpetrated by PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda. Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has warned that anyone sowing a seed of disunity through tribal remarks would not go scot-free. Speaking during a press briefing, Monday, Mweetwa said government would not tolerate tribal politics in the country. “We would like to indicate that as the government, we are deeply concerned about the tribal statements that are being expressed by the Tonse Alliance in Petauke through their secretary general, Mr Nakacinda. We would like to indicate as a government that there is no place for tribal campaigns in Zambia. The people of this...