JAPAN’S Kyoto Prefecture Governor Nashiwaki Takatoshi has hailed President Hakainde Hichilema over his commitment to promoting peace and democracy since ascending to office. According to a statement issued by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, Wednesday, Takatoshi also commended Zambia for its smooth transition of power and democratic elections, acknowledging the country’s strong democratic credentials “Kyoto Prefecture Governor Nashiwaki Takatoshi has praised President Hakainde Hichilema and his for their commitment to promoting peace, democracy, and regional cooperation since taking office. The Governor made these remarks during a dinner and traditional Japanese tea ceremony at the State Guest House, where he hosted President Hichilema. Governor Takatoshi also commended Zambia for its smooth transition of power and democratic elections, acknowledging the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here