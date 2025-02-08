FORMER president Edgar Lungu has described the UPND’s loss in the just ended Petauke Central parliamentary by-elections as an embarrassment. He says the Tonse Alliance will implement a similar Plan B strategy to counter the UPND’s “mingalato” and win next year’s general elections. Meanwhile, UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the opposition’s win in Petauke is a wakeup call for the ruling party to do more for the people of Petauke. On the other hand, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says the results from the just ended by-elections reflect the wish of the people and true democracy. Tonse Alliance’s National Congress Party candidate Simon Banda has scooped the Petauke Central by-elections with 13,180 votes, followed by UPND’s Severian Lungu who polled 11,093 votes,...



