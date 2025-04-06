SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, has been elected Vice-President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), representing the Africa Geopolitical Group. Mutti’s election took place during the ongoing 150th IPU Assembly and Related Meetings in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. She secured the position after defeating two other contenders from Algeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), both of whom are also Africa’s representatives on the IPU Executive Committee. In a statement issued by National Assembly Senior Media Liaison Officer Nshamba Muzungu, Speaker Mutti expressed concern that African issues often went unaddressed at the IPU due to the continent’s frequent divisions during critical votes, especially on emergency matters. She pledged to work toward greater unity among African nations and to ensure that...



