INFORMATION and Communication Technology Association of Zambia (ICTAZ) president Dr Clement Sinyangwe says the newly enacted cyber security law only allow interception when there’s reasonable suspicion that people’s lives are at risk. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Dr Sinyangwe said one needed to obtain a court order in order to intercept any communication, urging people not to worry. He argued that government was already intercepting some communications even before this law was established. “When you read the law, it actually prohibits interception, that has to be clear. But it provides for exceptions to when the law enforcers can intercept. And this is when there’s reasonable ‘doubt’ that the lives of people are at risk or there’s a...



