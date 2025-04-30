CHAMA North PF MP Yotam Mtayachalo has urged government to develop hydro power projects in the northern region to mitigate power supply challenges. In an interview on Tuesday, Mtayachalo, who is former general secretary of National Energy Sector and Allied Workers Union (NESAWU), pointed out that most power projects were dotted around the southern region that is drought prone. “Hydro power is the most reliable source of energy, I know we have been grappling with climate change but it is the most reliable source of energy. Solar also has got its own challenges so to me I want to make an earnest appeal that let’s look now to the northern region, in the northern circuit we do not experience drought...