PROFESSOR Nkandu Luo, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, says the reason why women keep oppressing each other is because they have been oppressed for too long. Speaking when she featured on a Round Table Talk show to commemorate International Women’s Day, Friday, Prof Luo lamented that in her political career, it is women who have fought her the most. Prof LUO: “I want to agree with everybody [who says women don’t support each other], and I have said this and I don’t even apologise that women don’t support each other:...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.