THE Zambia Correctional Service or the Prisons authority as it were, has gone into overdrive to try and dismiss a story suggesting that a law has been enacted that will allow inmates serving life sentences to go for a two weeks break from confinement. The Prison authority claims this is fake news and is urging the public to treat this story with the contempt it deserves. PRISON Authority: “The Zambia Correctional Service wishes to clarify that contrary to the ongoing media reports, the new Act does not specify the period...
Menu