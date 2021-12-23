MR EDGAR Lungu was not a good president. He did many things wrong. It is highly unlikely that Zambians can make a mistake of voting for him again in any elective office. For seven years, the man presided over a chaotic government and superintended over unprecedented lawlessness. If he had won the elections in August 2021, Zambia would have graduated into a real banana republic. All this is true. But there is nothing we can do about the fact that he was the Republican President. This means that whatever is…...
