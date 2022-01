We had the same hopes for 2021 a year ago, but look how that turned out. Still, we persevere. A wise Asian man once said “simply choose to be optimistic, for it is better to be an optimist who is sometimes wrong than a pessimist who is always right.” Here are some of the things we hope for this year. We hope that our politicians in red, green, blue or purple nationally, can find some way to work together and end the era or violence during campaigns. We realise this…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.