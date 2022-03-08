UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with his new vice president Mutale Nalumango shortly after addressing journalists at a press briefing in Lusaka on February 23, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

IT is a day for recognising the achievements that women and girls have made all over the world, raising awareness against bias and taking action for equality. Happy Women’s Day to our mothers and sisters. Since the UPND won the 2021 general elections, one of the key issues that have been raised is the appointment of women in leadership positions. From time immemorial, this has been a problem in Zambia. But since president Edgar Lungu in 2015, Zambia has seen a rare recognition of women in decision making positions. We…...