IN many ways than not, Mr Banda’s legacy can be explained through his love for peace and humour. Despite his many failures as a leader, the late former president represents what we know about the peaceful surrender and transfer of State power. We are told of a story not long ago when Mr Banda impressed upon Mr Edgar Lungu to do to then President-elect Hakainde Hichilema what he did for Mr Michael Sata back in 2011. Since inauguration day, Mr Lungu had never met his successor President Hichilema in public…....
