DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions DPP Lillian Shawa Siyunyi State Counsel has demanded that Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Mary Chirwa must exculpate herself over her decision to re-arrest former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu. According to DPP Siyunyi, the Commission abrogated the Constitution by re-arresting Milingo on the same charges without being instructed by her office to do so. DPP SIYUNYI: “My Office has received information from the lawyers, Messrs. Sakwiba Sikota, SC and Moses Chitambala, representing the above person that he has been re-arrested on…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.