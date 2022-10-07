THERE is no scandal that we understand better than the Honeybee and Ministry of Health drug supply story. This is one matter that we can comment on with confidence because we understand exactly what transpired. We say this in line with the statement from the Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha SC who says there was never any agreement to pay Honeybee what they claim is owed to them for the supply of drugs to the Ministry of Health. He was commenting on Honeybee lawyer Tutwa Ngulube’s remarks that his clients only agreed to withdraw the matter from court after the government agreed to pay them. Mulilo KABESHA SC: “There was no any agreement like that. Of course there was sitting, now…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.