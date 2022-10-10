Retirees gather at the Ministry of Justice entrance, demanding payment of their benefits and an address from former minister Given Lubinda on January 7, 2020 Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THESE are people who have worked in government for many years and they had no other sources of income, therefore, paying them their benefits three months after retirement is a commendable move, says former Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda. Mr Shamenda hopes that the pronouncement will not only be actualized, but will be considered a priority by the UPND government. Fackson SHAMENDA: “I think it’s important to encourage the government to do that as a priority. It is also up to the unions to make sure that their colleagues, immediately they are retired, the money is paid. I think it is attainable and money is always there. If we have a by-election there is always money which is found. There has…...