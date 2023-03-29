THE UPND government has insisted on selling the Gulfstream G650 presidential jet simply because they promised to do so during their campaigns. When giving an update on the intended sale, Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma said the government was waiting to receive a “good” offer for the plane which gobbled a reported $193 million when it was purchased by the PF government. According to the Minister, the sale of the Gulfstream is still active and the government will do what it takes to dispose of the asset and no amount of talking will move them from doing “what is correct”. Lufuma: “The sale is still active, we are waiting for more offers, very good offers, and when we get the good…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.