THE thriller episode of the seized private jet, US$5.69 million and piles of the much talked about ‘fake’ gold continues this week with a new twist to the plot. As we are told by Egyptian sources and independent contacts, the officials who were on the jet that brought suspected illicit millions of dollars are believed to be military officials linked to the government of the North African country. This is shocking, but it does make sense, given the silence from the Egyptian government. Under normal circumstances, when citizens of a given country are arrested in foreign territory, it is typical routine that the government will issue a statement claiming its citizens and demanding their protection in accordance with the international…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.