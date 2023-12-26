AS we bid farewell to 2023, it is impossible to overlook the economic hardships that have befallen the people of Zambia. The recent announcement by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflections (JCTR) indicating that the cost of living in Lusaka has soared to K9,157 only serves to underline the economic struggles faced by the nation. Isaac Mwaipopo, the Executive Director of the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD), aptly captures the sentiment felt by many Zambians, declaring this year as a tough one due to the relentless rise in the cost of living. Isaac MWAIPOPO: “I think it has been a challenging year for citizens influenced by a number of factors. Part of that is speaking to the reforms…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.