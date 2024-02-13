IF you are a subscriber on the Airtel Zambia network, you have probably encountered several frustrating moments. Making a call on Airtel to any other number is a gamble. If you are lucky the call will go on for a few minutes before the network drops, leading to an ear-damaging scrambled sound. The disturbing sound can be so loud and persistent that even when you try to cut the call, it doesn’t terminate immediately. It slowly fades away at its own pace. We can bet that almost every single subscriber on the Airtel Network, including Airtel employees, have suffered this horrifying experience. In other cases, the Airtel network becomes inaccessible for unknown reasons. You can be holding one Airtel phone…...



