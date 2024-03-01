IN the wake of Zambia’s debilitating drought, President Hakainde Hichilema has taken a decisive step by declaring a national disaster and emergency. President Hichilema has gone ahead to outline measured which his government is taking to mitigate the impact of the impending hunger crisis. These include enhanced social protection, importation of electricity, and mobilization of resources for humanitarian relief. This declaration is a demonstration that the President understands the gravity of the situation at hand. It also shows a proactive approach by the government to deal with the inevitable starvation that our people are going to face. The declaration has come at the right time and it will be good to see how the set out measures will be implemented....



