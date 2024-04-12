THERE are so many concerns that we can raise about the recent development in which at least 22 Chinese nationals and their Zambian recruits were arrested for engaging in a highly sophisticated Internet Fraud syndicate. As we stated in our editorial opinion yesterday, the people behind this operation seem to have had a huge pool of resources to fund their activities, including training of their recruits. The young innocent Zambian youths whom these Chinese nationals recruited have been trained in criminal activities. Knowledge about how to deceive and defraud their fellow citizens has been imparted and this cannot be reversed. Simply put, the Chinese black hats have sown a bad seed in our young school leavers and future leaders. In...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.