NATIONAL coordinator for Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Gabriel Pollen says the country has received about $395 million from cooperating partners as part of the drought response support, and will soon receive a further payout of about $13 million from the African Risk Capacity under a drought insurance cover. Dr Pollen was giving an update of the government’s response to the country’s hunger crisis following persistent drought that resulted in the declaration of a national disaster. Before we say anything else, we just want to acknowledge that this is a lot of money. In Kwacha terms at the exchange rate of over K27 to a dollar, this is almost K11 billion in donor support. This is almost 6 percent...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.