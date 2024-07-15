On numerous occasions, our country has teetered on the brink of a constitutional crisis, only to be saved by the goodwill, patience, and tolerance of Zambian citizens. Ironically, much of the confusion we have witnessed in the political arena, especially regarding the interpretation of the Constitution, has been caused by the very institution meant to uphold it—the Constitutional Court. The establishment of the Constitutional Court was a step taken with noble intentions, aiming to safeguard the Constitution and ensure justice. However, this court has repeatedly failed to meet its mandate, largely due to its susceptibility to political influence. Recent history is rife with instances where the Constitutional Court has disappointed citizens by betraying its mandate and leaning towards political expediency...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.