Economist Professor Oliver Saasa speaks as Development Finance Associates Senior Partner Trevor Hambayi listens during the launch of the Debt Study by CTPD at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on June 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says the kwacha will depreciate further due to government’s excessive debt servicing requirements next year, which will accelerate its slide against major currency convertibles. In an interview, Hambayi observed that the kwacha would likely continue depreciating against major currency convertibles because of government’s need to service huge debt repayments, which would sustain pressure on the local currency. He observed that a debt repayment plan was missing in the 2021 national budget, which ought to have made clear how government would address debt servicing, while keeping a lid...