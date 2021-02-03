ECONOMIST Noel Nkhoma says government’s second default on the Eurobond interest debt repayment will worsen the country’s credit risk profile, which means accessing foreign capital will be much harder. According to the Ministry of Finance, government defaulted on a US $56.1 million coupon payment that fell due, Saturday, January 30, 2021, on the Eurobond set to mature in 2027. This is the second time the country is defaulting after it missed another US $42.5 million Eurobond coupon payment in November, 2020. Commenting on the unprecedented development, Nkhoma cautioned that the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.