NDOLA High Court Judge Daniel Musonda has sentenced a 32-year-old mother of two to seven years imprisonment for dumping her baby in a pit latrine. In this matter, Lydia Mweshi was charged with infanticide and was convicted after she pleaded guilty to the charge. “I take note [that] you are a first offender. You readily admitted the charge without wasting the court’s time. I also take note that you ended the life of an infant whose life was starting,” judge Musonda said. Earlier, State advocate, Innocent Kamunga said on December...
