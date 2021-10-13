Konkola Copper Mines PLC Provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu (l) with his lawyers Sakwiba Sikota and Makebi Zulu at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on October 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THERE was drama at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday when Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu appeared at court only to be told that his docket was missing. Milingo, who appeared at court in the company of his lawyers Sakwiba Sikota, Makebi Zulu and Moses Chitambala, was recently arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission and charged with theft and money laundering involving K110.4 million and US$250,000.00. Lungu, 43, has also been charged for obtaining US$2.2 million by false pretense. He was released on police bond and ordered by...