THE Southern AfricanDevelopment Community (SADC) Organ Troika Summit plus Force Intervention Brigade Troop Contributing Countries (FIB – TCCs) and the DRC have expressed concern over the unilateral decision by the United Nations to reconfigure the Force Intervention Brigade contrary to SADC position.

According to a communique issued at the State House in Zimbabwe, Wednesday, the Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC, of which President Edgar Lungu is the outgoing chairperson, called upon the United Nations Secretary General to convene a consultative meeting with SADC to engage on the SADC regarding the reconfiguration of the FIB.

“The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC noted the strategic review of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) that was conducted in October 2019, and the subsequent adoption of Resolution 2502 of December 2019 that renewed the MONUSCO mandate for the period of one year. To this effect, Organ Troika Summit Plus meeting commended the Force Intervention Brigade Troop Contributing Countries for their tremendous commitment, and continued deployment of their troops in fighting the negative forces in DRC. The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC, expressed gratitude to the United Nations for the continued support to the SADC Region and the DRC, while noting with concern the unilateral decision by the United Nations to reconfigure the Force Intervention Brigade contrary to SADC position,” read the communique.

“The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC reiterated SADC position as was submitted to the UN Secretary General which, among others, appealed that the Force Intervention Brigade should not be tampered with. The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB– TCCs and the DRC welcomed the position of Government of the DRC that it fully supports the SADC position regarding the reconfiguration of the FIB. The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC called upon the United Nations Secretary General to convene a consultative meeting with SADC to engage on the SADC regarding the reconfiguration of the FIB. The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC commended H.E President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the Chairperson of SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation for his outstanding leadership and for a fruitful Summit.”

The virtual meeting which was officially opened by President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation was attended by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu; President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, of Botswana and in-coming Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation; President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Malawi’s President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera; President Matamela Cyril Ramaphos of South Africa, President Dr. John Pombe Magufuli of Tanzania and the Executive Secretary of SADC, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax.