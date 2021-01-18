THE National Aids Council (NAC) says it will be difficult to control the damage that has been caused by the distribution of defective condoms by the Ministry of Health because of the huge loss of public trust. In an interview, NAC public relations manager Justin Mwiinga observed that when citizens lose trust in the quality of condoms being distributed, the country risked losing the battle against HIV/AIDS. “The real damage that might be on the market now, in the lives of people is that, the condom serves three purposes, basically....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.