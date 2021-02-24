UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has appointed of the opposition party’s former national chairperson Mutale Nalumango as his vice-president. And Hichilema says there will be no stealing once is in power, adding that people who work for their money do not dish it out the way PF officials are doing. During a press briefing, Tuesday, Hichilema announced that Nalumango had become UPND’s first female vice-president. He said together, they made a strong team to reunite Zambians. “Many decisions have been made and in accordance with our provisions of the constitution, a...



