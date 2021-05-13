KABWE Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is in order to discourage political rallies ahead of the August general elections because the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended. And Ngulube says with or without rallies, the Patriotic Front has already won the elections because of its performance. On Tuesday during ECZ Standard Operating Procedures against COVID-19 in the 2021 elections, ECZ director of operations Royd Katongo discouraged the holding of public rallies and advised political parties to instead use alternative mediums of communications...



