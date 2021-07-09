TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) chapter president Sampa Kalungu says the sentencing of former South African president Jacob Zuma should be a lesson that no one is above the law. And former Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Leslie Mbula has called on political leaders to work within the confines of the law. Zuma was taken into custody on Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month prison sentence after being found guilty of contempt for failing to appear before a commission investigating corruption. And in an interview, Kalungu said the sentencing of...



