THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) says public gathering restrictions for whatever reason must be fairly applied to all political parties. In a statement, Sunday, HRC spokesperson Mwelwa Muleya observed that some opposition political parties were being blocked by police from freely campaigning in certain parts of the country. “Everyone has an obligation and responsibility to maintain law and order and to respect human rights in order to create a conducive environment for free expression of the will of the electorate to vote for candidates of their choice. One of the...



