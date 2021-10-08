MAGISTRATE Chrispin Hapungani has recused himself from handling a matter in which Mwewa Chitambala has been dragged to court by former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, on libel and cyber bullying charges. This was after Makebi Zulu, who is representing Tasila, raised a concern over the manner in which bail was granted to Chitambala following his arrest on Thursday after a court order. This is a matter in which Chitambala, commonly known as Simon Mwewa, is charged with one count of libel and another count of cyber bullying. In the...



