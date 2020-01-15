- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 15 Jan 2020by Mukosha Funga on 15 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 15 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 15 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 15 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 13 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020by Tim Zulu on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 14 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
ZCCM-IH’s profits drop by 47%By Stuart Lisulo on 15 Jan 2020
ZCCM-IH posted reduced profits after tax of K448 million during its financial year ending March 31, 2019, triggered by reduced dividends paid by Kansanshi Mining Plc, and lower income from Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Plc, among others.
But ZCCM-IH chief executive officer Mabvuto Chipata says the copper pricing outlook this year is positive in view of the red metal’s current rebounding on the back of the easing US-China trade war tensions.
Meanwhile, Chipata says ZCCM-IH is patiently awaiting the outcome of Zesco and Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc’s (CEC) continued negotiations over the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) scheduled to lapse on March 31, this year.
Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Tuesday, ZCCM-IH chief financial officer Chilandu Sakala revealed that ZCCM-IH’s profit after tax at group level during its financial year ending March 31, 2019, dropped to K448 million, compared to K843 million in the previous corresponding period in 2018, mainly induced by reduced dividends paid by Kansanshi, lower income from KCM and increased losses incurred at subsidiaries Investrust Bank Plc and Ndola Lime Cement Company.
The reduced profit for the year translates to around 47 per cent less than what ZCCM-IH earned in the previous corresponding period, and was also affected by losses sustained at company-level.
“The Group‘s profit for the year was ZMW448 Mn (2018: ZMW843Mn). Overall profit for 2019 declined by 47 per cent compared to 2018, mainly due to loss-making subsidiaries: Investrust Bank and Ndola Lime. The reported Company loss for the year was mainly due to: 33 per cent reduction in revenue was mainly due to a decrease in dividends from Kansanshi Mining Plc from K149 Mn in 2018 to K45 Mn in 2019; 93 per cent reduction in other income by K360 Mn (Konkola Copper Mining Price Participation income); impairment loss increase from K114 Mn in 2018 to K373 Mn in 2019,” Sakala told journalists at the Southern Sun Hotel.
And when asked for the ZCCM-IH’s copper pricing forecast for this year in view of the easing US-China trade war, Chipata expressed optimism that copper prices would rebound.
Prices of the red metal have remained firm at around US $6,200 per tonne, according to the London Metal Exchange (LME).
“The copper forecast…you have noticed the long-term forecast of copper is bullish, it’s positive, and the reason is really that where we are going into the future, the electric vehicle is going to be a key driver of copper; the amount of copper that will be required to be used in the new vehicles is quite significant,” Chipata replied.
“We hope that, in fact, the current position continues to improve. I think in the immediate past, the China-US trade war situation affected prices, but in the long-term, despite short-term downward movements in the copper price, the long-term forecast is that copper prices are going to improve.”
Meanwhile, Chipata announced that ZCCM-IH was patiently awaiting the outcome of Zesco and CEC continued negotiations over the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) scheduled to lapse on March 31, this year.
“Yes, this is a matter, I think which has been active recently. But I am also aware there are detailed engagements that are going on and we can only await the result of those engagements,” said Chipata.
ZCCM-IH’s dividend declared to shareholders last year equally decreased to K53 million compared to K98 million in the corresponding period in 2018.
About Stuart Lisulo
Stuart Lisulo is an experienced journalist with a focus on business news.
Email: stuart [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- ZCCM-IH’s profits drop by 47% - 15 Jan 2020
- Floods pose risk of ground water contamination, cautions WARMA - 12 Jan 2020
- Absa appoints Mminele as new CEO - 7 Jan 2020
- Zambia can exceed 50-50 gender parity – Gender PS - 6 Jan 2020
- Foote challenges Lungu’s govt leaders to disclose their sources of income - 3 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Ministers, Tasila sue Diggers, EIA over Mukula exposé (6,341 views)
- Frank Mutubila to launch Capital FM (3,199 views)
- Lusaka woman in court over fake job deal (2,854 views)
- Kamanga confirms FAZ has chosen next Chipolopolo gaffer (2,767 views)
- Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya (2,332 views)
- We don’t play politics of empty promises, says Kampyongo
- Stepping down would be most honorable thing for HH to do in his lifetime – GBM
- ZCCM-IH’s profits drop by 47%
- ECZ won’t sponsor stakeholders to verify ballot papers in Dubai this time – Nshindano
- PF Central Committee’s Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others – Panji Kaunda
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
We don’t play politics of empty promises, says Kampyongo15 Jan 2020
-
Stepping down would be most honorable thing for HH to do in his lifetime – GBM15 Jan 2020
- 15 Jan 2020
-
PF Central Committee’s Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others – Panji Kaunda15 Jan 2020
-
Lusaka lawyer in court for issuing dishonored cheques15 Jan 2020
-
Two ministers, Lungu’s daughter sue Diggers over Mukula smuggling exposè15 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article