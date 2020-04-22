We’re not trading Mopani with Chinese debt relief – Ng’andu

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Breaking News
We’re not trading Mopani with Chinese debt relief – Ng’anduBy Natasha Sakala on 22 Apr 2020
FINANCE Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has refuted claims that government is considering giving away Mopani Copper Mines Plc in exchange for wiping out Chinese debt.
According to an article published in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Monday, the Zambian Government is considering handing over the Glencore-owned mining asset to China in exchange for debt relief.
“Officials in Zambia, for example, say Beijing is demanding collateral in exchange for debt deferral or forgiveness. Two senior Zambian officials on a government panel negotiating with China said they are considering giving the Chinese copper-mining assets including the country’s third-largest mine, Mopani, owned by Glencore Plc, a London-listed mining company, in exchange for debt relief,” read the article in part.
But speaking during a media briefing on the economy in Lusaka, Monday, Dr Ng’andu rubbished the claims, arguing that if the proposed transaction was in the pipeline, government would have no need to hide if the alleged asset handover would help Zambia out of debt.
“Let me start with the famous question of Mopani assets being swapped for debt. I was disrupted last (Sunday) night by a phone call from Washington, from the IMF, wanting to find out how true this is. My simple response was: ‘it is not true.’ Some people might want to refer to this as ‘fake news,’ but here is the situation: the team that has been negotiating or discussing the issues of debt with the Chinese is a very small team from the Ministry and we are all here, on this side. Nobody spoke to any of us on that issue. Secondly, in the discussions, we have not asked for such debt swap from the Chinese, neither have the Chinese asked us to do this. So, all I can say is it is not true, where it came from, I don’t know,” said Dr Ng’andu.
“Sometimes, I find that when journalists want to fabricate a story, they will refer to some sources who are never known, and in this case, they are supposed to be some senior government officials, who are involved with the negotiations who revealed this information, but I frankly don’t know who those officials are. And as far as I know, there is no basis in truth. I would know about it and here is the thing, if we were negotiating for this as a solution, why would we want to hide it? If we think it is a sensible thing to do, why would we want to keep it under wraps? And if we think that that’s a way of getting out of debt, we would be very happy to announce that we are doing it and to give a justification for it. But we are not doing it and that is the position as it stands right now.”
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Zesco maintains 12 hour load shedding schedule - 22 Apr 2020
- We’re not trading Mopani with Chinese debt relief – Ng’andu - 22 Apr 2020
- Mining disputes will disadvantage Zambia’s chances for good investments – ZACCI - 20 Apr 2020
- Wait for marketing season to sell your maize, ZNFU urges farmers - 20 Apr 2020
- People without face masks shouldn’t be allowed on busses – Kafwaya - 20 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- Police summon Bester over slapping incident (21,702 views)
- I take instructions from Lungu, I don’t report to Kampyongo - Bowman (13,320 views)
- 5 health workers test positive for COVID-19 (11,771 views)
- Former finance ministers’ letter to Lungu nonsensical – Chikwanda (10,361 views)
- There's a new world super-villain (COVID-19), it's time for nuclear disarmament (5,048 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- COVID-19 testing rate worrying – Kambwili
- Excessive reliance on maize threatens food security – Mundubile
- Sumaili scoffs freemasons’ donation: It’s difficult to work with people who have secrets
- Zesco maintains 12 hour load shedding schedule
- Take fish farming seriously, Lungu urges Zambians
- We’re not trading Mopani with Chinese debt relief – Ng’andu
- GCF grants Zambia $2.1m for climate resilience
- Cops nab Lsk man, 32, for killing girlfriend, 16
- Chilenje doctor, 3 others test positive for COVID-19
- TIZ appoints new executive director
- Zambia’s COVID-19 cases surge to 70
- Former finance ministers’ letter to Lungu nonsensical – Chikwanda
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article