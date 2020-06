Business Minister of Transport Mutotwe Kafwaya (l) with his permanent secretary Misheck Lungu addressing the media at KKIA on June 14

THE Ministry of Transport and Communications says it has invested over US $1.6 million in meteorology infrastructure with 140 more automatic weather stations still in the bidding process. And the Ministry has called for concerted efforts in the formulation of the Meteorology Bill saying its enactment will solve most of the challenges the Department is...