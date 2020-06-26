THE Bankers’ Association of Zambia (BAZ) has welcomed the creation of the K8 billion COVID-19 bond, but has warned that it may cause liquidity challenges in the short-to-medium-term. And the Association says interest rates on loan facilities linked to the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) have been reduced by a margin of the corresponding 225 basis points. In an interview, BAZ chief executive officer Leonard Mwanza projected that pension schemes and banks, among others, would opt to put money in the K8 billion bond because of the good yield, which, however,...



