ZESCO Limited has disclosed that it made an application to Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa to have Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Plc’s infrastructure declared common carrier because they were avoiding being blocked from supplying Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) with electricity. And Zesco says they don’t plan to subsidize KCM, but will patiently wait for payments because the mining company remains a “strategic investment”. Meanwhile, the power utility has insisted that there is no political interference in its operations and is not aware of any political taskforce that was set up to...



