MINISTER of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has announced an increase in the country’s budget deficit to K17.2 billion from K14.8 billion announced in April. And Dr Ng’andu says K6.8 billion has so far been raised from the K8 billion Covid bond that was recently issued by the Bank of Zambia. Meanwhile, Dr Ng’andu says 23 percent of the approved K3,875.6 from the K10 billion medium term refinancing facility has so far been disbursed. Speaking when he rendered a ministerial statement in Parliament, Tuesday, the Dr Ng’andu attributed the widening budget...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.