GOVERNMENT institutions were owing Lusaka Water Sewerage and Sanitation Company (LWSSC) over K133 million in unpaid water bills as at end of 2018, according to the Auditor General’s report on the accounts of water and sanitation companies. And the report has also revealed that the company had to uninstall 8,836 prepaid meters valued around K13 million due to faulty batteries resulting in wasteful expenditure. According to the report, LWSSC, during the period under review, was owed about K267 million in unpaid water bills, majority of debtors being government institutions. “According...



