GOVERNMENT must consider restructuring Zambia’s huge debt stock and reduce its appetite for excessive borrowing because commercial lenders do not usually cancel debt, says economist Professor Oliver Saasa. Commenting on President Edgar Lungu’s request to Chinese President Xi Jinping for debt relief and cancellation, Prof Saasa observed that while the development was welcome, the only challenge with Zambia’s debt stock was that a bigger chunk of it emanated from commercial lenders as opposed to concessional debt. He, therefore, advised government to minimize its appetite to contract sovereign debt and curtailing...



